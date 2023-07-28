Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $99.47 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.6 %

EMR stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.24. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,121,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

