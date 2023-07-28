ANGLE (ANPCY) & The Competition Head-To-Head Comparison

ANGLE (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) is one of 68 public companies in the “Diagnostics & Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare ANGLE to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ANGLE and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ANGLE alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANGLE 0 0 0 0 N/A ANGLE Competitors 42 139 572 11 2.72

ANGLE currently has a consensus target price of C$120.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,085.57%. As a group, “Diagnostics & Research” companies have a potential upside of 35.54%. Given ANGLE’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ANGLE is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANGLE N/A N/A N/A ANGLE Competitors -23.26% -3.23% -2.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANGLE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ANGLE and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ANGLE N/A N/A -4.08 ANGLE Competitors $2.08 billion $271.19 million 320.55

ANGLE’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ANGLE. ANGLE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of shares of all “Diagnostics & Research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ANGLE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD. ANGLE plc has a partnership agreement with Bio View Ltd to develop a liquid biopsy circulating tumor cell HER2 assay for breast cancer. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.