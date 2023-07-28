Contrasting Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) & Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG)

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Amergent Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Reborn Coffee and Amergent Hospitality Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 Amergent Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reborn Coffee presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 632.94%. Given Reborn Coffee’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than Amergent Hospitality Group.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $3.24 million 3.05 -$3.56 million ($0.33) -2.27 Amergent Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Amergent Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amergent Hospitality Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reborn Coffee.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Amergent Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -109.53% -124.21% -52.08% Amergent Hospitality Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reborn Coffee beats Amergent Hospitality Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

(Get Free Report)

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About Amergent Hospitality Group

(Get Free Report)

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. The company operates company-owned restaurants; and restaurants owned and operated by franchisees under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States. It also operates gaming machines in Portland, Oregon under license from the Oregon Lottery Commission. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

