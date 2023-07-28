Critical Analysis: Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) vs. Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY)

Acer (OTCMKTS:ACEYY – Get Free Report) and Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Acer and Fathom Digital Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Fathom Digital Manufacturing 0 2 2 0 2.50

Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 267.24%. Given Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fathom Digital Manufacturing is more favorable than Acer.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acer N/A N/A N/A ($11.67) -0.44 Fathom Digital Manufacturing $161.14 million 0.46 -$488.58 million N/A N/A

This table compares Acer and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Acer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fathom Digital Manufacturing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.4% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.4% of Fathom Digital Manufacturing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Acer and Fathom Digital Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acer N/A N/A N/A Fathom Digital Manufacturing -328.22% -62.49% -17.37%

Summary

Fathom Digital Manufacturing beats Acer on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acer

Acer Incorporated researches, designs, markets, and services personal computers (PCs), information technology (IT) products, and tablet products in the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers notebook and desktop PCs; LCD monitors; projectors; gaming and esports platform; gadgets; servers; cloud and E-business and services; and commercial and digital signage solutions, cyber security and datacenter, beverages, and AI media. It also provides electronic information, insurance captive, cloud technology, system development and integration; intelligent transportation and electronic ticketing programs and services; and investment funds. In addition, the company repairs and maintains IT products; researches, designs, and develops Internet of Things platform; sells communication products, computer, apparatus system, and peripheral equipment; operates platform for client service and products sale; develops Internet of Beings and cloud technology; and integrates cloud technology, software, and hardware. Further, it researches, develops, and sells batteries and smart bicycle speedometers; sells commercial and cloud application software and services; and designs, develops, and sells computer software and hardware, as well as provides B2B virtual reality and advisory related services. In addition, the company engages in solar optronics business; trading and distribution of synthetic and natural rubber, plastic resins, and related fillers; agency of video game console and peripherals; hotel management services; property management business; operates and maintains eSports platform; and human resources and project service, as well as provides intelligent medical examination and data interpretation analysis, medical big data, and health management and related information exchange services. Acer Incorporated was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services. The company serves the technology, defense, aerospace, medical, automotive, and IOT sectors. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin.

