Head-To-Head Analysis: Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) & ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and ARB IOT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -8.07% -27.55% -4.29% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Kyndryl shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.18 -$1.38 billion ($6.06) -2.19 ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Kyndryl and ARB IOT Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ARB IOT Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kyndryl and ARB IOT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33 ARB IOT Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kyndryl presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.50%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than ARB IOT Group.

Summary

Kyndryl beats ARB IOT Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services. It also offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. In addition, the company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as supply, installation, commissioning, and testing of smart hydroponic system; IoT system development solutions, including procure, supply, and deliver industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions, such as mobile gadget accessories, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of ARB IOT Limited

