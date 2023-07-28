Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) versus Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Critical Analysis

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Krispy Kreme shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme -1.26% 1.72% 0.71% Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 1 4 2 0 2.14 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Krispy Kreme and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus target price of $16.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Krispy Kreme’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Krispy Kreme and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.53 billion 1.71 -$15.62 million ($0.12) -129.58 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimentation Couche-Tard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Krispy Kreme.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

