MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,831 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,157% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,056 put options.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,526,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,427 shares of company stock worth $41,304,961. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDB opened at $403.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.09.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

