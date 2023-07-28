Investors Buy Large Volume of Suncor Energy Put Options (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,315 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,998% compared to the average daily volume of 914 put options.

Shares of SU stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

