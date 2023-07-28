Medtronic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 59,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 425% compared to the average daily volume of 11,305 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $88.51 on Friday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medtronic

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 38,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 98,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

