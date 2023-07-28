Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Raised by Analyst

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Neogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Neogen has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $23.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.39 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter worth $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,849,000. Brown Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,261,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

