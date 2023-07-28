Critical Comparison: Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovid and AvidXchange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovid $127.12 million 1.15 -$18.41 million ($0.15) -7.13 AvidXchange $316.35 million 7.67 -$101.28 million ($0.47) -25.64

Innovid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AvidXchange. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

63.9% of Innovid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Innovid shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Innovid and AvidXchange, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovid 0 1 2 0 2.67 AvidXchange 1 1 7 0 2.67

Innovid currently has a consensus target price of $3.55, suggesting a potential upside of 231.78%. AvidXchange has a consensus target price of $12.64, suggesting a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Innovid’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovid is more favorable than AvidXchange.

Volatility and Risk

Innovid has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovid and AvidXchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovid -14.82% -9.46% -7.59% AvidXchange -27.75% -10.22% -3.37%

Summary

Innovid beats AvidXchange on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies. It also provides creative management; advertising measurement; identity resolution; and publisher solutions. The company serves consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and healthcare, financial services, and automotive and technology industries; third party agencies; and publishers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Innovid Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

