Head to Head Review: ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

ON Semiconductor and Applied Materials are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $8.33 billion 5.30 $1.90 billion $4.10 24.90 Applied Materials $25.79 billion 4.78 $6.53 billion $7.58 19.28

Analyst Recommendations

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than ON Semiconductor. Applied Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ON Semiconductor and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 0 8 18 1 2.74 Applied Materials 1 8 19 0 2.64

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $96.62, indicating a potential downside of 5.38%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $139.19, indicating a potential downside of 4.75%. Given Applied Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Volatility and Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 21.98% 39.27% 20.22% Applied Materials 24.36% 52.81% 24.89%

Summary

Applied Materials beats ON Semiconductor on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions. The Advanced Solutions Group segment is involved in the designing and developing of analog, mixed-signal, advanced logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi and power solutions for a broad base of end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical and aerospace/defense markets. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment is focused on the designing and developing of CMOS and CCD image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, inclu

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

