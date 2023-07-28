Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$172.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$167.21.

CNR stock opened at C$156.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$159.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$144.71 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The company has a market cap of C$103.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 7.678099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

