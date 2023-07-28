Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGT. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.10.

TGT stock opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.31. Target has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

