Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other research firms have also commented on TGT. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.10.
Target Trading Up 0.0 %
TGT stock opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.31. Target has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after purchasing an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,098,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,219 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.