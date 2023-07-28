WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Stephens

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Stephens from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

WSFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

WSFS opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. WSFS Financial has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in WSFS Financial by 987.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.