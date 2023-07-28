Piper Sandler Raises WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target to $39.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WSFS. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

WSFS stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.56.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 385.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 987.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

