Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) PT Raised to $30.00

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 196.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.40. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Westport Fuel Systems ( NASDAQ:WPRT Get Free Report ) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $82.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.51 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 16.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 73,463 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments.

