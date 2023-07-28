StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VRAY. Jefferies Financial Group cut ViewRay from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut ViewRay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.18.

ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.28.

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 120.48% and a negative net margin of 104.30%. The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.64 million.

In related news, major shareholder Farhad Fred Ebrahimi sold 8,203,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total transaction of $492,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,610,882 shares of company stock valued at $519,974 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 799.2% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 11,991,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657,631 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,332,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,752,000 after buying an additional 468,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,422,000 after buying an additional 307,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,037,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,314,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 262,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

