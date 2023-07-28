Citigroup Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $23.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WEN. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

