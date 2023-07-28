Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 105.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VTNR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.77). Vertex Energy had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $691.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Energy news, COO James Gary Rhame bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,648 shares in the company, valued at $92,721.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Featured Articles

