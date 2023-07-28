Analyzing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) & MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) and MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sera Prognostics and MedTech Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 MedTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sera Prognostics currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 132.34%. Given Sera Prognostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than MedTech Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

29.4% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Sera Prognostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 76.2% of MedTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sera Prognostics and MedTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics -12,891.82% -41.18% -36.71% MedTech Acquisition N/A -17.92% 1.66%

Risk and Volatility

Sera Prognostics has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sera Prognostics and MedTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics $270,000.00 309.35 -$44.19 million ($1.37) -1.96 MedTech Acquisition N/A N/A $5.54 million N/A N/A

MedTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sera Prognostics.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics, Inc., a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut. MedTech Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Medtech Acquisition Sponsor LLC.

