Coveo Solutions Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:CVO)

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Coveo Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.01). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of C$39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$39.23 million.

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVO. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Coveo Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.31.

TSE CVO opened at C$10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.03. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$11.07. The firm has a market cap of C$560.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Its cloud-native, multi-tenant software as a service (SaaS) platform is the intelligence layer that injects search, recommendations, and personalization solutions into digital experiences to provide connected relevance for various-use cases across commerce, service, website, and workplace applications.

