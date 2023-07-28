Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) vs. Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Critical Review

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Accor and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accor N/A N/A N/A Soho House & Co Inc. -19.62% -1,654.69% -8.32%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accor and Soho House & Co Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accor N/A N/A N/A $0.66 57.09 Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.14 -$220.58 million ($1.02) -5.54

Analyst Ratings

Accor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Accor and Soho House & Co Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accor 0 0 0 0 N/A Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.59%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than Accor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of Accor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accor beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms. In addition, the company offers distribution activities, such as private sales of hotel accommodation and luxury vacations through VeryChic platform; rental of private residences operated by onefinestay; and coworking spaces through Wojo and Mama Works. Further, it provides hotel management, procurement, cash management, IT, and advertising services, as well as various advisory services. Accor SA was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

