Contrasting Choom (CHOOF) and Its Competitors

Choom (OTCMKTS:CHOOF – Get Free Report) is one of 223 publicly-traded companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Choom to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Choom and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choom N/A N/A N/A Choom Competitors -56.84% -389.95% -9.71%

Dividends

Choom pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4,111.1%. Choom pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 55.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Choom is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

20.4% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Choom and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choom 0 0 0 0 N/A Choom Competitors 120 651 1371 15 2.59

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 20.28%. Given Choom’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Choom has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Choom and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Choom N/A N/A 0.01 Choom Competitors $685.40 million -$14.39 million 205.92

Choom’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Choom. Choom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Choom Company Profile

Choom Holdings Inc. engages in the retail of cannabis. It sells cannabis products and accessories. The company was formerly known as Standard Graphite Corporation and changed its name to Choom Holdings Inc. in November 2017. Choom Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

