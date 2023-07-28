Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $48.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.07.

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.14 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $57,925.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $94,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $925,277. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.