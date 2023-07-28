Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives $46.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $38.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,425,000 after buying an additional 2,104,834 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth $63,044,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,400,000 after buying an additional 1,591,205 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

