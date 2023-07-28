First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives $65.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAF. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $62.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.14.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

