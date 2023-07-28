Analysts Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) PT at $6,791.67

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6,791.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXGPF shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,150 ($78.86) to GBX 6,500 ($83.34) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($83.34) to GBX 7,000 ($89.76) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($78.22) to GBX 6,400 ($82.06) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

NEXT Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Friday. NEXT has a 1 year low of $78.60 and a 1 year high of $84.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

