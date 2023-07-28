Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $49.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.42.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.49 million. On average, research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

