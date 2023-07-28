Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT at $53.27

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $38.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,127.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.