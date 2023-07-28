Brokerages Set Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Target Price at $219.69

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $219.69.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. TheStreet cut Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock opened at $231.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $238.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

