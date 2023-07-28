Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $107.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.73.

A number of analysts have commented on ALGT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.75. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $649.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $6,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

