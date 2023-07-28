Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $107.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.73.
A number of analysts have commented on ALGT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Monday, June 26th.
Allegiant Travel Stock Down 2.9 %
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $130.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel
In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $69,505.17. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,590,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $100,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,804,396.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $69,505.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 97,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,590,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,787 shares of company stock worth $286,362. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth about $6,286,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 675.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 12.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Allegiant Travel
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.