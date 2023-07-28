Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Receives $167.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.71.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $149.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.27.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sempra's revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Sempra by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

