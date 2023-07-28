Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) PT Lowered to $68.00

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -349.07 and a beta of 1.07. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $42.85 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

