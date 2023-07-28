CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) PT Raised to $100.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $92.36.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

