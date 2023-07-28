AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,947,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

