AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,807,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.