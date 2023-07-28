Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Airgain from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Airgain from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Airgain Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $16.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Airgain in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

