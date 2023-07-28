Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Down 82.6% in July

Adtran Networks SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Adtran Networks Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADVOF opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50. Adtran Networks has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Adtran Networks (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adtran Networks had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $192.42 million for the quarter.

About Adtran Networks

Adtran Networks SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions for telecommunications carriers and enterprises to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

