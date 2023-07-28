ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 2,483.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACSAY opened at $6.95 on Friday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Company Profile

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain and internationally. The company undertakes construction activities related to development of highways, railways, maritime, airport works, hydraulic infrastructures, coasts, ports, civil engineering, educational and sports facilities, residential, and social infrastructures and facilities; undertakes contracts for the provision of mining services and infrastructure required for mining activities; and offers maintenance services for buildings, public places, and organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.