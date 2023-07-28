CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,900 shares, a growth of 932.1% from the June 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.0 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACNDF opened at C$0.85 on Friday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.83.

CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), formerly known as Ascendas India Trust, was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India.

