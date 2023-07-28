Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in July

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Aftermath Silver Price Performance
Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aftermath Silver
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aftermath Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aftermath Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.