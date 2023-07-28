Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Up 3,400.0% in July

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 3,400.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

Shares of AAGFF stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Aftermath Silver has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.28.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Read More

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

