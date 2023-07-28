Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $950.00.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.
Partners Group Price Performance
Partners Group stock opened at $1,120.00 on Friday. Partners Group has a 52 week low of $753.75 and a 52 week high of $1,145.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $964.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $948.22.
About Partners Group
Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.
