Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $930,000 Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 83.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.74.

Insider Activity

Lam Research Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $642.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $619.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $663.83.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

