LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 10.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE WM opened at $164.94 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.54. The company has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.82.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

