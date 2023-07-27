Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of Huntington Bancshares worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,794,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,380,062,000 after buying an additional 2,353,575 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,907,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,070,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,267,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $628,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,095,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,451,000 after acquiring an additional 370,104 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,304,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,527,000 after acquiring an additional 708,230 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

