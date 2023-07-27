Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,950.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,158.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG stock opened at $2,085.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,075.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,819.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,528 shares of company stock worth $19,738,136. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

