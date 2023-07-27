Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 31,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $131.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,364 shares in the company, valued at $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

