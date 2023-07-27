Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $129.66 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

