Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Dover in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Stock Up 0.2 %

DOV opened at $146.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

